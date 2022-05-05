"I fell out of love with the game" - NFL star Darius Leonard opens up on mental health struggles 

Darius Leonard has opened up on his mental health struggles, which he says started in 2012 following the death of his brother. In an open, honest and insightful conversation, which the Hard Knock In Season cameras caught on video, Leonard discussed his struggles with his mental health as well as dealing with an ankle injury during the 2021 NFL season.

After an astonishing rookie season in 2018 that saw him earn the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year accolade, the 26-year old linebacker has just been through the most difficult season of his career that he believes has negatively affected his mental health. The Indianapolis Colts' star said:

"It started once I lost my brother in 2012, I was 17. I never went through a death that close and to lose your best friend and going off to college, not really talking to anyone, being away from the family, I think it dug me into a hole that I didn't wanna be in."

He elaborated on how he felt at the time:

"I wanted to stay inside all the time, I didn't wanna be around people, they was telling me that I was having anxiety attacks and stuff like that. All the weight of losing my brother dug me in a hole I didn't wanna be in."

It was then that he realized he needed to change to get himself out of the hole that he found himself in. He stated that speaking to someone about his issues really helped. He said:

"Opening up made me a better person and seeing the bigger picture of life."

Leonard went through a difficult season last year. He had an ongoing ankle injury that prevented him from playing to his full potential, as well as family members with health issues.

Taylor Tannebaum @TaylorTannebaum



“I wasn’t really smiling. I fell out of love w/ the game.”



Today



#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth Last season was tough for Darius Leonard. Ankle injury, dad & sister were sick, he lost his cousin.“I wasn’t really smiling. I fell out of love w/ the game.”Today @dsleon45 spoke at length about his mental health & where he’s at. A lot of honesty. Last season was tough for Darius Leonard. Ankle injury, dad & sister were sick, he lost his cousin.“I wasn’t really smiling. I fell out of love w/ the game.”Today @dsleon45 spoke at length about his mental health & where he’s at. A lot of honesty.#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth https://t.co/kqfhz7SSjE

It was inspiring to see Leonard open up about his mental health and give an insight into his life and what he has gone through.

Darius Leonard in action for the Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard is hopeful to be back fully healthy in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a heartbreaking end to the 2021 season with a stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw them miss out on the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens to sneak into the post-season at the expense of the Colts.

Nate Atkins @NateAtkins_ The Colts lose 26-11 to the Jaguars, who ended an 8-game losing streak by doing what they always do and beating Indianapolis in Jacksonville.



At 9-8, the Colts are just about toast. A fun year went off the rails right as it was heading to the playoffs. The Colts lose 26-11 to the Jaguars, who ended an 8-game losing streak by doing what they always do and beating Indianapolis in Jacksonville.At 9-8, the Colts are just about toast. A fun year went off the rails right as it was heading to the playoffs.

After acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts will be looking to take control of their fortunes this year. They aim to at least return to the playoffs and banish all memories of last season's disaster.

