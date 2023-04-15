Lamar Jackson has been one of the main focuses of the entire 2023 NFL offseason as his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens remain unsettled. The team placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on the superstar quarterback, who recently requested a trade. While the two sides are reportedly still negotiating a long-term deal, no resolution appears to be in sight just yet.

Most NFL players are familiar with the struggles associated with negotiating a new contract. Darius Slay was one of them, as his situation with the Philadelphia Eagles was complicated before coming to an agreement on a two-year extension during the 2023 NFL offseason. Like Lamar Jackson, Slay also requested a trade this year, but was able to come to a solution with the Eagles.

Slay recently chimed in on Jackson's contract situation during an episode of his Big Play Slay podcast on The Volume:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The situation with Lamar, I know he feel kinda crazy right now because he not missing out on no conversation or no bad talk. I don’t know the situation but I know they gave him a point of view over what type of player they compared him to to get him the contract. Only thing that can make him happy is to pay him the money he deserves. If anything gets low-balled, I feel like it’ll always be a grudge held against each other.”

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



— "I tried to represent myself; conversation got INTENSE" @bigplay24slay reveals how he felt trying to negotiating his own contract, and conversations he's had with players who represent themselves "I tried to represent myself; conversation got INTENSE"—@bigplay24slay reveals how he felt trying to negotiating his own contract, and conversations he's had with players who represent themselves https://t.co/BJ8jrK1aDT

Lamar Jackson could potentially have a similar outcome to Darius Slay if he's eventually able to come to an agreement with Baltimore. The Ravens have expressed their desire to keep Jackson with the team and are apparently willing to continue negotiating an acceptable contract.

The Ravens have also made strides in fulfilling Jackson's rumored "wishlist" he gave them. If true, they are likely hoping their compliance will convince him to remain in Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

Who is on Lamar Jackson's rumored wishlist?

Lamar Jackson

A recent report indicated that Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens a wishlist of superstar wide receivers that he wants them to bring to Baltimore. He apparently told them to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins to improve their chances of him signing a new contract.

The Ravens appear to be willing to work with Jackson on his request. They recently signed Beckham to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million during the free agency period. It's unclear if they will pursue Hopkins, who is currently being shopped by the Arizona Cardinals in the trade market.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes