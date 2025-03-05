Darius Slay won his first Super Bowl less than a month ago with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, Philadelphia released the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback to alleviate space in the space salary cap.

Ad

On Wednesday morning, Slay was a guest on FS1's "The Facility" and was asked about how he felt regarding his release. The 34-year-old expressed no ill will towards the Philadelphia Eagles and said he knows that the NFL is a business and that things like that happen.

"I mean, we knew it was possibly happening as it happened, like two years ago, same situation, you know, caps, the cap number on business. Part of it, just the business of it. So it was all good, you know, saying, you know, 12 years in the league, man, yeah, I don't even worry about this situation. Some stuff is out of my control, but yeah, I'm just blessed for that organization, and you know, I'm saying, got a championship couple of Pro Bowls and a couple of big times plays. So I'm cool.”-Slay said on Wednesday's "The Facility"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Slay also expressed his gratitude for the Philadelphia Eagles after recently winning Super Bowl LIX. The cornerback had one year remaining on his contract with the Eagles and had expressed his desire to play one more year with the team.

CB Darius Slay said he would stay in Philly if contract was fitting

While appearing on FS1's "The Facility" on Wednesday, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho asked Darius Slay an interesting question. He said if the money was what he desired, what NFL team would he want to play with in 2025.

Ad

It was then that Slay expressed his desire to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that if they offered him a contract that included the necessary financial aspects, then he would return.

“If the money is equal, and everything is equal… it’s Philly fasho.” -Slay told Acho

Expand Tweet

Darius Slay was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2013. In March 2020, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for third and fifth round selections. Slay played 14 games with the Eagles in 2024, where he had 39 tackles, 36 solo tackles, and 13 passes deflected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.