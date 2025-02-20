Darius Slay hints at leaving Eagles for former team after Super Bowl win

Darius Slay could make a U-turn after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. After 12 years in the league, the cornerback is seemingly pondering his options for the future, which might include a return to the Detroit Lions.

Slay joined the "St. Brown Podcast" on Wednesday to talk about his future plans, among other things. While acknowledging he's keen to help the Eagles try to get a second straight Super Bowl win, he knows anything could change at any moment.

In the case the Eagles decide to end their partnership with Slay, he would prefer to return to the Lions.

“If it is, it is. If it ain’t, it ain’t,” Slay said. “For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I’d love to be at.” (19:44 onwards)

The reigning Super Bowl champions would have to designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut, which would allow them to get cap relief.

Slay played with the Detroit Lions from 2013 through 2019. He joined the Eagles in 2020 and has played in two Super Bowls with the NFC East franchise, winning the most recent against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 177 games played, he's recorded 619 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and has recorded 28 interceptions. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Eagles that runs through the 2025 season. He's set to earn a base salary of $1,255,000, a signing bonus of $14,595,000 and a workout bonus of $150,000 in 2025.

Darius Slay's wife was ecstatic after Eagles Super Bowl win

It seems like the connection Darius Slay's family has with Philadelphia is strong. Once he became a Super Bowl champion, his wife Jennifer joined him on the field following a terrific performance against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

More than that, she took to Instagram to share a picture with the cornerback with a four-word message to express her happiness.

"My heart is full (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Slay posted four tackles during the game to help the Eagles get closer to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The veteran had the responsibility to mentor Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024, which paid off for the Eagles in the big game.

Darius Slay can keep making an impact on this squad or perhaps return to another team with big chances to win it all.

