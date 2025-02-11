Darius Slay's wife Jennifer drops 4-word message after Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory

Darius Slay has finally done it after twelve years: he has won a Super Bowl. And to celebrate, he had a "special someone" join him on the field.

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback was part of a Philadelphia Eagles squad that shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. He had four tackles (two solo in the game).

Afterward, he and his wife Jennifer triumphantly posed for a picture, which she posted to her Instagram Stories with the following caption:

"My heart is full (red heart emoji)"

Darius Slay celebrates Super Bowl LIX win with Jennifer (via @ballin_beauty_23/IG)

Darius Slay and Jennifer were married in 2018 when Slay was still a member of the Detroit Lions. The two have two children together, daughter Desirae and son Desmond. Slay has two sons (Darion and Demetrius) from a previous relationship, while Jennifer has another son, Trent.

Darius Slay reacts to Super Bowl LIX win; mentoring rookies Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean

The Eagles' defensive masterclass against the Chiefs is considered one of the greatest in the history of the Super Bowl, and Darius Slay can not be any happier to be a part of it. Speaking during Fox's postgame show, he said:

“We knew we put the weight on their shoulders because everybody knows Vic (Fangio’s) defense. They’re not really too crazy as a blitzing defense, but when we do, we do. But we knew them guys, four-man rush, we knew could get to it. Man, we got some of the best edge rushers in the league, and they worked together, and that’s what makes them the best.”

He continued:

“Them guys went out there to execute, play fast. They played hard, and they got after it.”

Besides his on-field play, he also brought a major intangible to the roster: mentorship.

Before the season, general Howie Roseman selected Quinyon Mitchell, then Cooper DeJean in consecutive rounds in the draft. Both would make the All-Rookie Team, and the latter changed the course of LIX by returning an interception for a touchdown.

In that same interview, Slay said:

"I’m so thankful for them young boys.They make me feel a lot younger than I always feel... They come in and work every day, and they ask me questions every day. We sit with each other every day. We('re) locker mates... They’re dedicated."

The six-time Pro Bowler is set to enter the final year of an extension that he signed in 2023.

