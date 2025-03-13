On Thursday, ex-Eagles star Darius Slay Jr.'s wife, Jennifer, posted a farewell message to Philadelphia Eagles fans on her social media. Her post came after the veteran cornerback signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

"Philly fans, ya'll the best! Love & will miss you guys fr fr the bestttt times I've had happened at the linc!!! It's allllll love!!!!! Drop some memories for me," Jennifer tweeted on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Eagles released Darius Slay with a post-June 1 tag, opening $4.3 million in salary cap space for the team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jennifer Slay also responded when the Eagles indicated they would let her husband go. On Mar. 3, she tweeted "Real tears" and posted an Instagram photo roll from the Eagles' championship year with a broken heart emoji.

Jennifer Slay is a former Southwestern Oklahoma State college basketball player who became acquainted with Darius in 2015. She has been a public figure throughout her husband's career. They have two children and have developed great relationships with the fan bases in Detroit and Philadelphia.

Ad

Steelers extend veteran cornerback approach with Darius Slay signing

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh has added an experienced cornerback to join 2023 second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. for the third straight year.

Ad

The team previously made a trade for Donte Jackson last season and signed Patrick Peterson in 2023. Each player only stayed with the Steelers for one season, indicating Slay's stay in Pittsburgh may be similarly short.

Darius Slay adds substantial experience to a secondary including Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and run-stopping safety DeShon Elliott. The six-time Pro Bowl selection played in 14 games last year with Philadelphia, picking up 13 passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 49 tackles.

Before signing with the Eagles in 2020, Slay started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, who picked him in the second round of the 2013 draft. In Detroit, he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2017 when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.