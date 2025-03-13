  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Darius Slay Jr.'s wife Jennifer sends "love" to Philly after CB joins Steelers on $10,000,000 deal

Darius Slay Jr.'s wife Jennifer sends "love" to Philly after CB joins Steelers on $10,000,000 deal

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 13, 2025 19:00 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, ex-Eagles star Darius Slay Jr.'s wife, Jennifer, posted a farewell message to Philadelphia Eagles fans on her social media. Her post came after the veteran cornerback signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad
"Philly fans, ya'll the best! Love & will miss you guys fr fr the bestttt times I've had happened at the linc!!! It's allllll love!!!!! Drop some memories for me," Jennifer tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Eagles released Darius Slay with a post-June 1 tag, opening $4.3 million in salary cap space for the team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jennifer Slay also responded when the Eagles indicated they would let her husband go. On Mar. 3, she tweeted "Real tears" and posted an Instagram photo roll from the Eagles' championship year with a broken heart emoji.

Jennifer Slay is a former Southwestern Oklahoma State college basketball player who became acquainted with Darius in 2015. She has been a public figure throughout her husband's career. They have two children and have developed great relationships with the fan bases in Detroit and Philadelphia.

Ad

Steelers extend veteran cornerback approach with Darius Slay signing

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh has added an experienced cornerback to join 2023 second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. for the third straight year.

Ad

The team previously made a trade for Donte Jackson last season and signed Patrick Peterson in 2023. Each player only stayed with the Steelers for one season, indicating Slay's stay in Pittsburgh may be similarly short.

Darius Slay adds substantial experience to a secondary including Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and run-stopping safety DeShon Elliott. The six-time Pro Bowl selection played in 14 games last year with Philadelphia, picking up 13 passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 49 tackles.

Before signing with the Eagles in 2020, Slay started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, who picked him in the second round of the 2013 draft. In Detroit, he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2017 when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी