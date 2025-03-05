Darius Slay makes feelings clear on his potential return to Eagles after getting released

The Philadelphia Eagles have waived six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, sparking immediate speculation regarding his future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of the team's move on Wednesday, labeling Slay a post-June 1 release to free up $4.3 million in salary cap space.

Slay, played for five years with the Eagles after being traded from the Detroit Lions in 2020. There, he established himself as a defensive star. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and helped the team win two NFC championships and a Super Bowl LIX championship.

During a chat with former Eagles' corner Emmanuel Acho, Slay laid it all out clearly when it came to coming back.

"Oh man, if the money's equal and everything is equal, it's Philly for sure," Slay said on Wednesday. "It could be whatever as long as the money's nice and everything. If Philly's doing what I want 'em to do, we in Philly again."

The release arrives as the Eagles seemingly emphasize a younger defensive roster. Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean stepped up last year. Mitchell played in 16 games, and DeJean appeared in 16 games and made a memorable pick-six on Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl 59.

Darius Slay is also interested in going to the Lions

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Though having had zero interceptions in 2024, his inaugural such year, Darius Slay posted a strong 68.9 grade on Pro Football Focus. He contributed 49 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for playing in 14 games on the championship tourney.

The Eagles' defensive plan seems to be changing. With Mitchell and DeJean performing well, the team wants to construct around younger players. Darius Slay's potential destinations are the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran cornerback has previously expressed love for two potential destinations:

"For sure the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit," Darius Slay told the St. Brown Podcast in February.

Slay was instrumental in guiding young defensive backs such as Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Isaiah Rodgers. His leadership led the Eagles' defensive unit to be ranked No. 1 in overall and pass defense in 2024.

