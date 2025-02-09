Darius Slay's wife Jennifer pens emotional note for CB ahead of Super Bowl appearance

Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, sent a heartfelt message to the Philadelphia Eagles veteran ahead of his Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The model and social media personality hyped him up before his game on Instagram.

On Sunday, Jennifer Slay shared a story featuring her with Darius and captioned it:

"My life, my love, my soul forever!!!! Goodluck today my love!!!! 2nd Super Bowl appearance, let's bring it home!!! God keep my baby safe an protected. We love you!!! LET'S HUNT."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jennifer Slay's story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Darius and Jennifer Slay started dating in 2015 and married in 2018. Jennifer grew up in Clinton, Oakland, where she attended Clinton High School before becoming Southwestern Oklahoma State University's guard. She tallied 491 points and 121 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, showing that Darius isn't the only athlete in the marriage.

Trending

Sunday's game is major for Darius Slay and the Eagles, as they try to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and get back at them after losing the Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

How has Darius Slay performed this postseason?

The cornerback finished the 2024 NFL regular season with 39 solo tackles, one forced fumbled and 13 passes defended. He started the playoff with a decent performance against the Green Bay Packers and posted three total tackles. Then, against the LA Rams, he doubled that number but also posted three tackles against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Slay is set to make an impact against the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, going against huge opponents like Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Travis Kelce. After losing the game two years ago, he must be keen to take that final step against the Chiefs and bring the second Vince Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

After spending his first seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, Slay joined the Eagles in 2020. This is his second trip to the final game.

Unlike 2023, they have Saquon Barkley now and the running back can make a huge difference this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.