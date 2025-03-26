Darius Slayton drops 4-word reaction as Russell Wilson signs $21,000,000 deal with Giants

Russell Wilson had been one of the top remaining unsigned free agents, but that changed Tuesday night. The New York Giants officially signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21.5 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed.
It appears the move was well received in the locker room as Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton expressed excitement on social media, posting a message that referenced Wilson’s well-known phrase from his time in Denver: “Broncos Country, let’s ride."
"Giants country.....Let's Ride" Slayton wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Russell Wilson helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last season. In 11 games, he completed 214 of 336 passes (63.7%) for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. However, the team went just 6-5 in those games. The Giants also signed Jameis Winston on Friday.
What does Russell Wilson’s signing mean for the Giants’ No. 3 pick?
The New York Giants still hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their quarterback room is quickly filling up after adding both Wilson and Winston. There are a few directions they could go with the third pick this year.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants draft a non-quarterback, as it seems unlikely Cam Ward will fall to them. Instead, they may wait until the 2026 NFL draft for a shot at selecting Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who will be eligible — and who, notably, has a family connection to the franchise through his uncle, Eli Manning.
The Giants could also draftt a quarterback this year and allow him to develop behind a veteran like Russell Wilson, who has a Super Bowl ring and extensive career experience. Another option is for the Giants to trade the No. 3 pick to move back in the draft and acquire additional assets from a team in need of a quarterback.
Signing Wilson likely means the Giants will not draft Shedeur Sanders this year. However, there is still a chance Sanders could join the quarterback room and serve as the third-string QB in 2025.
