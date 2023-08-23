Darnell Wright injury update: Bears handed another setback ahead of make-or-break season for Justin Fields

Justin Fields is heading into a season that could set him up for the next decade. If things go perfectly, Aaron Rodgers' exit will have paved the door for another divisional hegemon to take over. That hegemon could be Justin Fields. However, training camp serves as the first under-the-radar test for every franchise's durability.

The Bears' offensive line is struggling on this front as rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright left practice with an ankle injury, according to 670 the Score via Bears Wire. The timeline for a return is unknown at this time.

Justin Fields' offensive line teetering on failure in one category already

Jusin Fields at Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears

This is not the only setback for the position group as left guard Teven Jenkins is also staring down a guarantee of missing opening weekend. Not only will he be missing the first game, but he will also be missing the first month of action, pinpointing a return around Week 5.

There's a chance for the Bears to roll into a titanic matchup against Green Bay down two linemen. With a game of this magnitude kicking off the year, Bears fans will be disappointed to roll into the game already damaged. If both players miss the start of the regular season, two of the five linemen will be out of action, placing the health of the line at 60 percent.

Who might start for the Chicago Bears' offensive line in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers?

Cody Whitehair at Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

As it stands, the Bears' offensive line in Week 1, assuming both players miss the opening game, will be Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair and Nate Davis. The backups taking over will most likely be Alex Leatherwood and Aviante Collins.

Braxton Jones is coming off a decent year in which he played more than 1000 snaps and managed to maintain a 75.4 PFF rating. Cody Whitehair played about 660 snaps and earned a 65.9 rating. Nate Davis played 682 snaps and earned a 70.6 rating.

Backup Alex Leatherwood is coming off a year that saw him play 32 snaps and earn a 60.1 rating. Aviante Collins is a complete unknown, playing just three snaps last season, earning a 59.1 rating that could be taken with a grain of salt.

Will Justin Fields get at least four of his five starting linemen for the showdown against Jordan Love?

