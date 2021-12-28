WFT DE Daron Payne opens up on fistfight with Jonathan Allen during Cowboys game

Sunday Night Football was a poor showing for Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen of the Washington Football Team. Down 21-0 in the first quarter, the wheels well and truly fell off.

During the game, cameras captured a heated exchange between Payne and Allen in which teammates had to be brought in to separate the pair. It certainly did not look good for an organization that was already getting pummeled by its division rivals.

Payne was asked about the incident in his post-game press conference and stated that things like that happen.

"You got brothers? You all fight don't you? S--- happens," Payne said.

Payne's fight with Allen not a good look

The incident in question happened when Washington's defense was on the sidelines in deep conversation about what was happening on the field.

With things going south quickly, tempers were clearly frayed with Payne touching Allen on his face, which the 26-year-old Allen took exception to. Watch the incident below.

Mark Bullock @MarkBullockNFL Jon Allen and Daron Payne getting into a fight on the sideline Jon Allen and Daron Payne getting into a fight on the sideline https://t.co/DmTLHlkihF

Football is an emotional game and playing a division rival while getting blown off the field can make things easier to escalate. It's not a good look for either player, but it's good to hear that they have patched things up.

The Cowboys were on fire in the first half against Washington. Dak Prescott and the offense put up an astonishing 42 points against just seven of the visitors as it was one-way traffic.

PFF @PFF Brothers fight but it’s still all love between Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen Brothers fight but it’s still all love between Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen https://t.co/dO6rGkrvis

Dak Prescott threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and went five for five in the red zone. Meanwhile, the defense sacked Taylor Heinicke four times and snatched two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in a dominant first-half display.

Also Read Article Continues below

Payne and Allen will have to patch things up soon as Washington are still mathematically in the playoff hunt, although after Monday night's loss, it looks highly unlikely they will be going into the postseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht