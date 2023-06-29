Darrelle Revis ignited a feud with Joe Klecko the other day after appearing to snub the former defensive lineman as anything worthy of comparison with him. The whole saga began when Darrelle Revis said that he and Joe Klecko were the best Jets defensive players to ever play the game.

It was a naturally good sentiment as both of them are indeed Jets legends. The pair are getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together this year. The senior inductee returned the favor by saying that it was a 'good comment' for the legendary cornerback to hold him in such high esteem, when speaking to Jake Asman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But that set Darrelle Revis the wrong way as he said he was clearly top of the list and accused Joe Klecko of being jealous of his Super Bowl success.

Darrelle Revis @Revis24 @BoyGreen25 @JakeAsman @ProFootballHOF @JakeAsman Show i don’t speak to people i don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen i decided to say something cool for a headline. @BoyGreen25 @JakeAsman @ProFootballHOF @JakeAsmanShow i don’t speak to people i don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen i decided to say something cool for a headline.

Now, the cornerback has appeared on the same show and clarified where the beef is. Based on Darrelle Revis' recollection, there was a time when Joe Klecko messaged him but he was caught up with something else and did not get back. Apparently, the former defensive lineman then relayed that incident to others, casting the corner in a bad light.

He said,

“The backstory is him basically trying to call me out in front of a group of Pro Football Hall of Fame staffers that I didn’t respond to his text. I didn’t really appreciate that. We have a lot going on, I know a lot of people are very busy, have a lot of things going on.”

Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis: Undeniable Jets greats

Irrespective of what happens in their personal relationships, Jets fans will undoubtedly toast both the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees for their contributions to the franchise.

Joe Klecko played for the New York Jets from 1977 to 1987. During his stay there, he was a four-time Pro Bowler. In 1981, he was the league's Defensive Player of the Year and the sacks leader. He won the George Halas award in 1982 as well. He is the Jets Ring of Honor and his number 73 jersey has been retired.

Darrelle Revis played for the franchise from 2007 to 2012, and again from 2015 to 2016. He made it to seven Pro Bowls across his career but his greatest success came at the Jets' biggest adversary, the New England Patriots. He won the Super Bowl XLIX while with them. But his contributions in New York can never be forgotten either and the Jets have already added his name to the Ring of Honor.

Poll : 0 votes