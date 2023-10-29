Darren Waller injury: Giants TE suffers hamstring injury in Week 8, ruled out for return

Injuries have plagued Darren Waller for his entire career. A serious talent when on the field, the tight end has spent too much time off it. That will continue in Week 8 as the star pass-catcher was ruled out once again.

Waller has been on and off of the injury report all year long, but he's been mostly active. That streak of fairly good health has come to an end today, as the tight end suffered a hamstring injury in the first half. He will not return.

What happened to Darren Waller?

NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported that Waller would not return against the New York Jets due to a hamstring issue. The team trailed 7-3 at the time of writing, and Waller's absence makes it harder for them to try and mount an offensive output.

The New York Giants have struggled with health all year, and that is sadly continuing this week. They come in 2-5, a far cry from the 9-7-1 playoff team they were last season.

They've largely struggled on offense. Even in last week's win over the Washington Commanders, they only scored 14 points. That game resulted in their first offensive touchdown scored during the first half. Waller's absence won't help their offense.

Darren Waller's poor health continues

Darren Waller was one of the best tight ends in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was an excellent talent that sort of came out of nowhere. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed what was once a very promising career.

He missed the vast majority of last season, unable to get on the field despite many attempts at a return. He played less than half of the Raiders' games, and they decided to trade him to the Giants.

Darren Waller is injured again

The Giants have struggled to get Daniel Jones a threat in the passing game, someone that cna win matchups and make big plays on offense. They had hoped that Waller would be that player, but he hasn't been able to be consistent or healthy for the entire season.