Darren Waller injury update, fantasy outlook, and possible replacements for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season

Darren Waller was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in their week five matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs when he tweaked his hamstring. Waller picked up the injury early in the first half and needed to be assisted off the pitch. However, he eventually returned to the sidelines for the second half, taking his seat on the Raiders' bench.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for Las Vegas. The Raiders also face the prospect of losing their number-one wide receiver, Davante Adams, to a ban for his behavior following the Chiefs' game.

Moreover, the timeline for Waller's injury cannot be predicted, as hamstring injuries are difficult to assess. Nevertheless, Las Vegas will be hoping that the highest-paid tight end in the league comes back soon. They need all the help they can get to overturn their current 1-4 league record.

Should you trade Darren Waller?

Darren Waller presently has 23.5 fantasy points and is the 15th tight end in the year's tight end fantasy rankings. He ranked significantly higher coming into Week 5, but the injury slashed his total to where it is right now.

Waller has a pretty extensive injury record, so it is unlikely that the Las Vegas Raiders will rush him back from this hamstring injury. There is also the risk of a reoccuring injury. On the plus side, the Raiders have a bye week in Week 6. This means that if his injury is minor, he may have time to recover for their Week 7 matchup. Any impending suspension for Adams is worth keeping an eye on too, as this could impact the targets Waller sees going forward.

We recommend benching Darren Waller for the time being, it's worth waiting to see what transpires.

Darren Waller's Possible Replacements for Week 6

An efficient operator, Waller's injury does not aid the Las Vegas Raiders' quest for a playoff spot in the 2022 NFL season. Instead, the Raiders will be scampering around to reshuffle their tight-end unit. In the meantime, NFL fantasy league owners who own Waller would be looking for a suitable replacement. Two respected names come to mind: Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.

Taysom Hill is the Swiss army knife of the New Orleans Saints that can seemingly do it all. You could potentially pick him up as his feast-or-famine nature often leaves him without a team. David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns is another decent replacement option for your fantasy team. Njoku has had a solid campaign in Cleveland, and he will likely get better once Deshawn Watson has served out his ban. Njoku started slow but has played well in recent weeks and is a good option.

Darren Waller's NFL timeline

Darren Waller came into the NFL as a muscular, seemingly oversized wide receiver. However, he made the 2020 Pro Bowl. The Maryland-born TE always had dreams of playing in the NFL; the only question was what position he would play in the big time.

After completing his college career at Georgia Tech, he was drafted into the NFL with the 204th pick in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens (2015). However, as a Raven, he was still playing wide receiver and never really got the chance to show his worth. Waller's last season as a Raven ended in turmoil, as the league suspended him for violating their anti-drug policy. Following a year away from the game, he signed for the then-Oakland Raiders, and as they say, the rest is history.

The former wife receiver earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl in 2020 (his last fully fit season). However, he has shown signs of improvement every season, and when to fit, he is a handful for any defense in the NFL. His experience playing wide receiver for so many years has done wonders for his offensive positioning, route running, and ball catching.

Waller will recover from this setback in record time, for he is a stalwart when facing adversity.

