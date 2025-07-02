Darren Waller's comment on retirement goes viral in resurfaced video: "What the f*** am I doing with my life?"

During an appearance on "The Side You Don’t See" last month, tight end Darren told WKBW's Michael Schwartz about why he decided to hang up his cleats last year. The clip has resurfaced on social media after he shocked everyone by coming out of retirement following his trade to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday despite being retired since June 2024.

Waller said that the turning point came during the 2023 NFL season when the New York Giants played the Buffalo Bills. He felt as if his talents as a tight end weren't being used after Giants coach Brian Daboll told him that his offensive role would be changing.

"It was a game where it was really controversial because one of the guys held me at the end, and they didn't call it," Waller said during the June 12, 2025, episode of "The Side You Don’t See."

"It was in the first quarter of the game, we were running like this counter-lead running play, and I'm kind of like leading through the hole like I'm a fullback. And the play is working, but I sit down on the sideline after a drive where we ran it like three times, and I'm like, 'What the f--- am I doing with my life? I'm out here playing fullback. I don't even wanna do this shit anymore."

On Tuesday, Darren Waller un-retired and was then traded from the New York Giants to the Miami Dolphins along with a 2027 seventh-round draft pick. In exchange, the New York Giants received a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Former NFL Exec 'fascinated' by Dolphins trade for Darren Waller and other decisions

The Miami Dolphins made quite a few splashes this week. On Monday, Miami traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins then filled the vacancy at the tight end position by trading for the previously retired Darren Waller. The Miami Dolphins' decision making this week has caught former NFL executive Louis Riddick off guard. He posted a tweet on Tuesday to share how perplexed he is.

"#Dolphins the very definition of uncertainty going into 2025. Have zero idea what this team will look like, play like, come together like chemistry wise. Zero. Fascinating to me," Louis Riddick tweeted.

In his final season with the New York Giants in 2023, Darren Waller recorded 52 receptions for 552 receiving yards and one touchdown.

