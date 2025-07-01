“Trading for retired player is hilarious”: Insider mocks Dolphins for signing ex-Giants TE to replace Jonnu Smith

Just one day after shipping tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins made one of the most bizarre moves of the NFL offseason: trading for a retired tight end. On Tuesday, the Fins acquired Darren Waller from the New York Giants. This move didn't sit well with Dallas Cowboys insider Marcus Mosher.

Waller, 33, who officially retired in June 2024, is back in the game and heading to South Beach for a fresh start. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the deal includes Waller and a 2027 conditional seventh-rounder heading to Miami in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

“Trading for a retired player is hilarious. But also awesome,” Marcus Mosher tweeted, summing up what most fans are thinking.

Waller has 4,124 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. But the big question remains: Can he still play at a high level after two injury-plagued seasons and a year off?

Colin Cowherd not impressed with Steelers' trading strategy

Colin Cowherd seemed distraught over the Steelers’ latest trade splash. On “The Herd,” Cowherd discussed Mike Tomlin and the front office's strategy for trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick and bringing in cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He called the move a “defensive obsession” that’s crippling the team’s financial flexibility.

“So the Steelers can’t stop spending money on defense,” Cowherd said, slamming the decision to add Ramsey, who carries a $26.5 million price tag. “Now they’re spending $7.5 million more than they were yesterday in the secondary.”

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, comes to Pittsburgh alongside tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick. But giving up a cheaper, respected leader like Fitzpatrick—and a 2027 fifth-rounder—left Cowherd puzzled. Even more concerning to Cowherd is what this means for T.J. Watt.

“They’re number one in defensive spending and they don’t have the T.J. Watt contract finalized,” he pointed out, hinting at the $45 million-per-year problem that has been haunting Steelers for months now.

Ramsey will undoubtedly bring swagger and talent to Pittsburgh, but Cowherd thinks the Steelers’ defensive spending spree could backfire, especially if it complicates keeping their true anchor, Watt, long-term.

