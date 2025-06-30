"This trade was dead": Insider hails Steelers GM Omar Khan for Jalen Ramsey's move to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ acquisition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey nearly fell apart before it ever reached the finish line. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal was effectively shelved just a week before its completion, only to be revived by general manager Omar Khan’s persistence behind the scenes.

Rapoport, who first reported the trade alongside colleague Tom Pelissero, shared Monday on X that negotiations had stalled to the point of collapse.

The sticking points centered on contract adjustments and matching compensation packages with the Miami Dolphins, who were determined to offload Jalen Ramsey’s significant salary commitment. Khan kept working contacts in Miami’s front office until the framework of an agreement resurfaced.

"A week ago, this trade was dead. Now, very much alive. GM Omar Khan never stops," Rapoport said.

Pittsburgh ultimately secured Ramsey as part of a multi-faceted swap that also delivered veteran tight end Jonnu Smith and a late-round draft pick in 2027. In exchange, Miami reacquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick along with an additional mid-round selection.

Miami receives substantial salary cap relief in Jalen Ramsey deal

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty

The Dolphins’ decision to part with Ramsey was motivated by long-term salary cap considerations. While the cornerback signed a lucrative three-year extension worth over $72 million before the 2024 campaign, Miami’s financial outlook grew less sustainable with his escalating payouts.

To enable the trade, Ramsey agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him $26.6 million this season, including a raise designed to smooth out the transaction.

Even with the reworked terms, Miami will carry residual charges against its cap over the next several years. However, the franchise also frees up substantial space, clearing nearly $10 million in 2025 and even larger amounts in the seasons that follow. That flexibility positions the Dolphins to be active in future free agency cycles.

Jalen Ramsey’s arrival bolsters a Steelers secondary that has undergone an ambitious transformation. He joins an accomplished group anchored by Darius Slay Jr., who signed in free agency, and promising younger talents such as Joey Porter Jr. and Beanie Bishop Jr.

With Fitzpatrick exiting, the safety responsibilities are expected to shift to DeShon Elliott and newcomer Juan Thornhill.

