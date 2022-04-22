Daryle Lamonica, Raiders legend dies at 80 

Daryle Lamonica, the former Oakland Raiders quarterback, has died at the age of 80. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office stated that he passed away at his home in Fresno, California. His death is deemed to be from natural causes.

The Raiders put out a statement on the passing of the franchise’s former quarterback, saying:

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of Daryle Lamonica's passing earlier today. "The Raider Nation will forever miss his easy-going nature and warm smile. Our deepest condolences are with his wife Mary, son Brandon, the rest of the Lamonica family, teammates and friends."

He played quarterback for the Raiders between Hall of Fame players Tom Flores and Ken Stabler. In 1963, the quarterback was initially drafted into the AFL (American Football League) by the Buffalo Bills, out of Notre Dame.

But after starting just four games in four years as quarterback Jack Kemp's backup, he joined Oakland.

Lamonica and his Career with the Raiders

The QB with the Oakland Raiders. Source: Focus on Sport/Getty Images

From the very beginning, he was a perfect fit in the Raiders’ vertical threat offense as he led the AFL with 30 touchdown passes in the 1967 season. He also finished third that season in passing yards, throwing for 3,228 yards. That season he led Oakland to a 13-1 record.

In Oakland’s 40-7 victory over the Houston Oilers in the AFL Championship game, he threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a touchdown.

Rich Gannon @RichGannon12 Raiders lost a great one in Daryle Lamonica. A true legend! RIP brother! Raiders lost a great one in Daryle Lamonica. A true legend! RIP brother!

The quarterback threw for 208 yards passing and had two touchdown passes in the loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II.

His 34 touchdown passes in the 1969 season remains the Raiders' single-season franchise record. He stood out in the post-season, throwing five touchdown passes versus the Kansas City Chiefs in 1968, as well as a record six touchdowns versus Houston in 1969.

Only Hall of Famer San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young and Tom Brady have equaled six touchdown passes in a playoff game.

Close to the record, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes have had two games in the postseason with at least five touchdown passes.

In his eight seasons with the Raiders, he threw for 16,655 yards and 148 touchdowns.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you remember Daryle Lamonica? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell