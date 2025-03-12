"Davante Adams already bullying the man" - NFL fans troll Rams WR Puka Nacua for switching jersey number from 17 to 12

Puka Nacua had insisted on Tuesday's episode of the St. Brown brothers' eponymous podcast that he would not give new Los Angeles Rams teammate Davante Adams his no. 17 jersey, even if he were offered $2 million to do so. But not even a few hours later, he did something that led fans to make all sorts of jokes.

The one-time Pro Bowler announced on his Instagram account that he would be switching to No 12, explaining:

"Carrying on the Nacua legacy! The #12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family have made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment.

"I know when I put on that #12, it’s a piece of armor that’s representing my family and always protecting me."

And as soon as that post hit, fans were joking about how Nacua had been "blackmailed" into giving up the number.

"Davante Adams already bullying the man into giving up his jersey number," one fan joked.

Fans mock Puka Nacua's change of jersey number - via Instagram/@pukaizded

Another, however, was more empathetic, wondering why Adams had not been the one to adjust.

"WTF!!!!! Make DA get a new number instead!!," they implored.

One fan wishes Davante Adams had changer his number instead

Puka Nacua on Davante Adams joining the Rams

Rams fans can expect an aerial showcase of dominance in 2025 when Puka Nacua and Davante Adams band together with Matthew Stafford to recreate the "Greatest Show on Turf". And the incoming third-year player is, up to now, still struggling to digest the magnitude of the moment.

Speaking on Pat McAfee's eponymous snow on Monday, he said:

"I thought that was pretty sweet. I grew up a fan of him and Aaron Rodgers, so being able to watch him and be like, 'Man, I'm lined up next to him' is still kind of surreal. I connected with him over text, I think he's out of the country right now ... we'll see when he gets out here."

The next day on the St. Browns' eponymous podcast, he revealed how he learned of the news - he was attending defensive end/teammate Kobie Turner's wedding when head coach Sean McVay called him. He recalled:

"I was like, ‘Word! For real?’ And he was like, ‘We’re in some negotiations but I wanted to call you about it first.’ ‘Appreciate you coach.’ ‘Let’s do it, bro. Hell yeah. Let’s do it. Let’s ride.’ ‘It’s not confirmed but just wanted to call you and see what you thought about it.’”

Adams' contract is worth $44 million over two years, with $26 million guaranteed.

