Puka Nacua makes feelings clear on giving his jersey no. to Davante Adams for Amon-Ra St. Brown’s proposed offer of $2,000,000

The LA Rams have complimented wide receiver Puka Nacua with the addition of Davante Adams in the passing game. With the expected release of Cooper Kupp, Nacua and Adams are poised to be Matthew Stafford's favorite targets.

Ad

On Tuesday, Nacua was a guest on the "The St. Brown Podcast" hosted by Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He asked Nacua if he would give up his No.17 jersey number to Adams, who has worn it his entire NFL career. Nacua dragged his feet on answering the question as St. Brown asked if he would do it for $2 million.

“Two mil? I don't know," Nacua said. "I don't think I do (it) for two mil.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nacua's response opens up the situation of Adams possibly sporting a new jersey number in 2025 for LA.

Puka Nacua was excited by news that Rams signed Davante Adams

Puka Nacua revealed the moment he found out the LA Rams were signing Davante Adams. On Tuesday's episode of "The St. Brown Podcast," Nacua told Amon-Ra St. Brown that he was at a friend's wedding and wasn't supposed to have his phone on.

Ad

After Rams coach Sean McVay attempted to call him a few times, he finally answered and was asked if he agreed with Adams joining their team. Nacua said he was excited about his addition and appreciated McVay for calling him first.

“My phone was buzzing so I pull it out and it says 'Sean McVay,'" Nacua said. "I was like, ‘Oh, yup. Let me answer this’ – automatic, no hesitation. I just turned around and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up Coach?’ He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m at Kobie’s wedding right now.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, all right. Just wanted to call you and see what you thought if we get Davante Adams.’

Ad

"I was like, ‘Word! For real?’ And he was like, ‘We’re in some negotiations but I wanted to call you about it first.’ I was like, ‘Appreciate you coach.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it, bro. Hell yeah. Let’s do it. Let’s ride.’ He was like, ‘It’s not confirmed but just wanted to call you and see what you thought about it.’”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Rams' acquisition of Adams comes with the team expected to release Cooper Kupp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.