Davante Adams, Derek Carr wish Darren Waller the best as ex-Raiders TE retires one year after near-death experience

Davante Adams and Derek Carr wished their former teammate Darren Waller the best as he announced his retirement from the NFL. Waller announced his retirement from the sport on June 9 in a YouTube video at the age of 31.

Waller had signed a three-year, $51 million extension in 2022 and was set to count for $14.08 million against the Giants' cap this year, but decided to walk away from that.

Following his retirement, Waller's former teammates Carr and Adams posted on his social media to wish him all the best.

"My guy! Love you brother! We had special moments that we will always remember!" Carr wrote in the comment section.

Adams, meanwhile, had a short message to Waller following his announcement.

"Much love bro," Adams wrote.

Another former teammate of Darren Waller, Maxx Crosby, also wished him well in his retirement.

"Proud Of You," Crosby added.

Waller had been in the NFL since 2015 when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Darren Waller recalls near-death experience

Following Darren Waller announcing his retirement from the NFL, he spoke about his near-death experience last year.

“It was a very scary situation. I ended up going to the hospital for 3 ½ days ... and it’s pretty clear I almost just lost my life. And I don’t know if I really feel like I would’ve felt great about how my life was going if I died at the time," Waller said.

Fortunately, Waller is healthy now and will retire healthy as he looks towards the next stage of his life.

Waller played 86 games in the NFL recording 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns. He played for the Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants in his career.

In his lone season with the Giants last season, Waller dealt with injuries as he played in just 12 games recording 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown.