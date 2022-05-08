Davante Adams gives his verdict on Packers' new rookie wideout Christian Watson 

Christian Watson joined the Green Bay Packers this year through the 2022 NFL draft. A second-round pick out of North Dakota State, Watson is a six-foot-five beast who could be the next elite wide receiver, catching passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Davante Adams was a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014. The Green Bay Packers selected him 53rd overall. Before long, Adams emerged as, not only the top wide receiver on the team, but one of the best in the NFL.

Now that Adams has moved on from the Packers and found his new home with the Las Vegas Raiders, he offered his verdict on the Packers' new rookie wideout Christian Watson through a tweet that was short and to the point.

“Kid gon be the truth.”

The Packers, once again, bucked expectations and passed on a wide receiver with their two picks in the first round. Still, in a draft that was loaded with wide receiver talent, the Packers were patient and got the guy they wanted. Watson comes to the team with a high ceiling and a quarterback that could make his career.

Christian Watson hopes to follow in Davante's footsteps and become the Packers latest elite wide recevier

Daniel Jeremiah, a football analyst and writer, had this to say about Watson in his draft assecment on NFL.com.

"Watson is a long, rangy wideout with remarkable fluidity and explosiveness. He lined up outside and was primarily used as a vertical weapon at NDSU. He gains ground in a hurry with his long stride, and he can change speeds when the ball goes up in the air. He ran by everyone he played against last season. Watson showed surprisingly good route skill at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.

"He was able to win with quickness off the line and showed the ability to efficiently drop his weight and burst out of the break point down the field. He has a large catch radius, too. Overall, I thought Watson was a solid vertical/stretch receiver based on his game tape, but the Senior Bowl performance showed a more well-rounded talent. He could emerge as one of the best pass-catchers in this class."

The Packers are looking to replace the two veteran wide receivers they lost during free agency. Aside from Adams moving to the Raiders, Marquez Valdez-Scantling is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Time will tell if Watson can become the next great Packers receiver.

