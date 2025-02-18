Davante Adams linked to Chargers amid rumored $29,900,00 move from Jets

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL could become the newest free agent as the New York Jets could be releasing wide receiver Davante Adams after half a season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on Monday's edition of Sportscenter and discussed how the New York Jets could cut Davante Adams and how teams like the Los Angeles Chargers can be in the mix to get the star wide receiver.

"He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast," Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report) "You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could involved there."

If the New York Jets decide to cut Davante Adams instead of trading him, they will save $29.9 million on their cap. The Los Angeles Chargers could be an interesting landing spot for the receiver. Adams finished last season with 85 catches in 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with eight touchdowns.

What makes the Los Angeles Chargers a great fit for Davante Adams?

If the New York Jets cut wide receiver Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Chargers seem like a good option. The Chargers' starting wide receiver set - which includes Davante Adams, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey - looks much better than last season.

This would open the field for Justin Herbert and give him the WR1 he never had. Adams would immediately be the most talented receiver he has played with in the NFL. With a Jim Harbaugh offense, this could unlock something special in one of the more complex divisions in the entire sport.

This Los Angeles Chargers team is coming off making the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card team and can take the next step in Harbaugh's second year. The 2024 season was about shedding some payroll, and now they are in a position to play even better while getting a receiver who wants to play on the West Coast. Davante Adams has sponsorships, and getting to live in Los Angeles is undoubtedly a perk in itself.

