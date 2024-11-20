Davante Adams has been in the National Football League to know how teams operate. That's why the three-time All-Pro isn't surprised that the New York Jets dismissed general manager Joe Douglas during their Week 12 bye week.

During his weekly appearance on the "Up and Adams Show," Adams revealed to host Kay Adams that he wasn't surprised by the decision because he knows that when a team isn't finding success then a change needs to be made and someone has to take the fall for that lack of success.

"I mean, it's, it's, it's surprising, but it's not just because you know the way this game goes. And you know when games aren't being won and things don't look the way that they were intended to look. You know, something's got to change. You know, that was something similar," he said.

Adams continued by saying he is still new to the New York Jets after being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season. He said that his short tenure doesn't really allow him to share his actual opinion on Joe Douglas' capability as a general manager.

"And it's not for me to say whether or not it's the right thing to do or not. You know, I'm just getting here, and I'm still learning about, you know, the way things work in this building and the way things have been in this building. So I'm not here to talk about whether or not it was supposed to happen. I'm just saying that's just typically how it goes."

Joe Douglas' dismissal came just about six weeks after the New York Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich hasn't been able to right the ship just yet and has a 1-5 record during his tenure thus far.

Davante Adams reveals whether he regrets trade to Jets

Davante Adams knew his time with the Las Vegas Raiders was coming to an end and requested a trade. He then reunited with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers, who was vocal about adding an offensive weapon. The wide receiver has won just one game since joining the New York Jets.

On this week's "Up and Adams Show," Kay Adams asked Davante Adams if he regretted the decision to join the Jets, to which he said he doesn't have any regrets.

"Nah, I don't live my life like that. You'll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight is always 20/20... We're talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here. This isn't like taking some crazy gamble, going somewhere with some rookie who's unproven," he said.

"Neither of us have played nearly as good as we're capable of playing. When you're rolling the dice, you hope that it's favoring you more. You got trick dice, it still might not work. We're trying to do everything we can, and (we're) still going."

Davante Adams said that getting another opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers isn't a regrettable decision for him. He also said that both of them need to play better and figure something out to put some wins together moving forward.

