Davante Adams makes stance clear on future with Raiders amid trade speculations 

Davante Adams has made his NFL future plans abundantly clear. Despite trade speculations surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and interest from teams like the New York Jets, the 6-time Pro Bowler has stated that he is not planning on going anywhere.

Speaking at his youth football camp in Spring Valley High School on Sunday, Adams revealed his intentions to stay in the Sin City.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams said to The Athletic's Tashan Reed. “This is where I want to be.”

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders in 2022, and the WR subsequently signed a $140 million extension. While he is under contract with the team through 2026, the last two seasons in Las Vegas haven't gone as expected for the 31-year-old star. Frustrations regarding his utilization and the team's direction have been evident from Adams, resulting in speculation for trade.

Last season, Adams saw a dip in his production, tallying 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns, for the first time since 2019, when he played 12 games.

This could be due to a multitude of reasons, from the team's move away from Derek Carr to instability under the center last season with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, to former HC Josh McDaniels' firing.

Davante Adams is happy with Pierce's appointment as Raiders' head coach

Antonio Pierce's promotion to interim head coach last season and eventually the head coach of the Raiders for the 2024 season, has reaffirmed Adams' allegiance to the franchise. The 6x Pro Bowl WR has been one of Pierce's biggest advocates and is happy about the team's direction heading into the 2024 NFL season.

“A couple of us were vocal about how we felt and to make sure we got what we needed and what was best for the team,” Adams said of Pierce. “I’m not just doing it to go hang out with him, he’s a great coach, great guy, and he’s obviously a great fit for this team. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

However, there is still work to be done.

The Raiders are still not stable at the quarterback position as they approach the NFL Draft and the upcoming season. Gardner Minshew inked a two-year deal with the franchise in March. Aidan O'Connell will enter his second year in the league.

The team will be looking to solve their QB conundrum at the 2024 NFL Draft. They currently hold the No. 13 overall pick.