Davante Adams opens up on Aaron Rodgers' future with Jets amid QB's trade rumors

Davante Adams managed to team up with Aaron Rodgers in 2024, but this might be a short-lived reunion. With New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas gone and Robert Saleh out the door, questions surround Rodgers' future with the team. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of the "Up and Adams" podcast, Adams discussed what was going on with the team.

"It's really not something that gets brought up day to day, because we both have a positive mindset in the way that we want to attack every week. So if we get to talking about him being on a different team, like that's just not what we need in our heads right now."

The players' job for the rest of the season is to attempt to win games. They aren't focused on speculating about the future but they know new management typically means a new direction.

The incoming general manager may have a desire to spend the 2025 season getting to know the roster and see it in action. If that is the case, little may change for Rodgers and Adams.

Potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is rumored to be traded away from the Jets. At this point, he is a bridge quarterback on the other side of 40. If traded, he could land with a team looking to start over. The Carolina Panthers could be a destination given the uncertainty surrounding Bryce Young's future.

Depending on how J.J. McCarthy's recovery shakes out, using Rodgers as a bridge quarterback with Justin Jefferson could be an interesting proposition. It also would complete the Brett Favre career path for Rodgers. Sending Rodgers to the New York Giants also could be an option with the Daniel Jones era seemingly set to end this offseason.

