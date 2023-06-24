Davante Adams' life took a slight turn on October 10, 2022.

Back then, with the Raiders facing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams appeared to shove a cameraman as he walked off the field. That incident spiralled into misdemeanor assault charges being filed against the Raiders All-Pro.

Adams, however, received some clarity on the case this week.

What happened to Davante Adams' assault charge?

According to the Kansas City Star, a prosecutor dismissed the misdemeanor assault charge filed against Davante Adams last fall.

"The prosecutor dismissed the charge on June 5 and it is now considered a closed confidential case under Missouri law, said Benita Jones, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division," the Star's report read.

After the incident, Adams appeared to apologize to the photographer he shoved. He also posted an apology on Twitter, which he later deleted.

Davante Adams wasn't the only one named in the lawsuit. The Raiders, Chiefs, the Jackson Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Event Staffing Services were also named defendants.

Adams isn't completely clear of his legal troubles, though.

The photographer, one Park Zebley, has also filed a civil suit against Adams, per Pro Football Talk. That case is reportedly listed as pending in the Missouri court system.

WATCH: Video of Davante Adams pushing photographer during Raiders vs Chiefs

Adams clearly left little to interpretation at the time of the incident, shoving the cameraman in front of thousands of fans at the stadium.

At the time, Adams said:

“I wouldn’t look at the KC incident as something that – I don’t want to say I didn’t learn from it because that makes it sound like I’m not remorseful and stuff like that — but it was just an instance."

Time will tell if the Raiders WR will have the civil lawsuit thrown out of court.

