Davante Adams reveals how Jets' treatment of Aaron Rodgers persuaded him to leave New York

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams revealed how the New York Jets' treatment of quarterback and friend Aaron Rodgers was part of the reason he did not look to sign an extension with the franchise.

In an article by NFL analyst Michael Silver for 'The Athletic,' Adams outlined how he did not like how the situation was handled and felt it was quite shocking to see and hear about.

"I thought he was being a little dramatic at first. I’m like, 'Bro, don’t paraphrase it. How did he say this?' (But) that’s how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out — 'Yeah, I think we’re just gonna do something different. We’re gonna move in a different direction.' It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I’d be back there."

This offseason, Adams signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, a move that saw his tenure with the Jets come to an end after only half a season with the franchise. Although the Jets were terrible in 2024, Adams did have a good statistical time while with the franchise.

Davante Adams 2025 Outlook

Adams and Rodgers appear to be heading in separate directions in 2025 and potentially for the remainder of their NFL careers. While Adams is joining the Rams, Rodgers has yet to commit to an NFL team in free agency. However, all signs are pointing to the Pittsburgh Steelers being Rodgers's most likely situation.

Adams will be entering a great situation in Los Angeles, one that has the chance to compete for the playoffs and the Super Bowl in 2025. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best head coaches in the league. The defensive unit is improving and has some talented players, and the offensive unit has some of the very best players at their respective positions.

Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, in particular, have had great starts to their NFL careers and have become superstars since entering the league. With Adams now on the roster, LA has a chance to compete next season.

