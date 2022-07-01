"Hurry up" - Davante Adams wishes to see Kevin Durant in Raiders jersey after announcing trade request

Davante Adams could be looking to add another piece to the Las Vegas Raiders offense. That offensive piece is none other than NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who recently announced that he wants a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Although Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, it didn’t stop Adams from trying to recruit him. He took to social media in quick fashion. The receiver asked someone to create an edit of himself, Durant, tight end Darren Waller, and wideout Hunter Renfrow.

Davante Adams @tae15adams Somebody make a edit of me, Hunter, Darren and KD hurry up Somebody make a edit of me, Hunter, Darren and KD hurry up

Without fail, fans came through with edits of all four players donning Raiders jerseys:

Here is another:

Needless to say, seeing Durant in an NFL uniform is an intriguing sight. He has previously acknowledged that he'd play receiver if ihe were to switch to the NFL. On an episode of the Boardroom: Outside the Office podcast, the four-time NBA scoring champion said that he'd do pretty well as a wideout, telling his manager Rich Kleiman:

“I mean, I could play football. I can be a wideout at least. … Well, I could go, all go routes.”

Given that Durant is a six-foot-ten, 240 pound athlete, he'd definitely possess the height advantage against any defensive back in the NFL. Any team would jump at the opportunity to sign him.

Davante Adams' NFL career

The WR with the Green Bay Packers (2014 - 2021)

Davante Adams was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers lighting up the NFL. As a member of the Packers, he made the Pro Bowl five times and was a two-time first-team All-Pro.

He recorded 669 receptions, 8,121 yards, and 73 touchdowns with the franchise. The receiver led the league in the 2020 season with 18 touchdown receptions.

Adams was recently traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. There, he reunites with his former college quarterback Derek Carr. The two played alongside one another at Fresno State and the relationship was a huge factor in the trade.

We'll see how this Las Vegas offense looks in the 2022 season with the 29-year-old lining up alongside Renfrow, Carr, Waller, and maybe even Durant? It seems unlikely, but you never know.

