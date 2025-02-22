Dave Portnoy claims Brittany Mahomes 'intervened' in Patrick Mahomes Sr. vs John Rocker fight case

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., and former MLB star John Rocker got into a skirmish on Bourbon Street after the Kansas City Chiefs blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The duo were stopped short of engaging in a fistfight. However, Dave Portnoy claims the duo were keen on engaging in a real boxing match to settle their differences.

On The Unnamed Show, the Barstool Sports founder said that someone from one of the two camps approached the company to set up a duel between Mahomes Sr. and Rocker at their annual Rough N Rowdy event. Portnoy was open to the idea, until Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, stepped in to shut it down. He said:

"They came to us, said they hated each other and wanted to fight. Devlin, who does the Rough NoRowdy, put it together, like ‘They want to fight, let’s do it.’ Mahomes’ agent, the football player, and Brittany, from what I am told, intervened, and was like ‘There’s no way this fight’s happening. We’re going to cut this guy off if he does it.’ So it’s cancelled.”

What happened between Pat Mahomes and John Rocker?

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, Pat Mahomes Sr. hit Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where he ran into John Rocker, who approached him to engage in a seemingly friendly conversation.

However, the meeting quickly turned sour and Mahomes began cursing the former MLB star out, perplexing him. The two began arguing and the situation almost escalated into a full-blown fight. However, a few people stepped in to diffuse the situation. A fan caught the incident on camera and posted it on social media.

Rocker revealed on X that Mahomes took exception to a joke he cracked and the two engaged in a battle of words, calling each other names.

The retired pitcher admitted he wanted to punch the quarterback's father and, as Portnoy revealed, is seemingly still keen on finishing what started on the night of the Super Bowl. For now, they won't be settling their differences in the boxing ring but they could potentially revisit the possibility down the line.

