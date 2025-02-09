Dave Portnoy shares candid reaction to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's post-Super Bowl engagement rumors

Travis Kelce will take the field at Caesars Superdome on Sunday evening in his fifth Super Bowl appearance. As he attempts to win his fourth Super Bowl ring, rumors of the tight end possibly proposing to Taylor Swift after the game have run rampant this past week.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a fan of Taylor Swift, was in New Orleans this weekend for the big game festivities. TMZ Sports asked Portnoy if he thinks Kelce would propose.

“They kind of are the first couple of the United States. The Super Bowl is as big as it gets, so I actually like that. I actually like that move,” Portnoy told TMZ Sports.

Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening as she has already been spotted going to dinner with Travis Kelce on Friday night.

Travis Kelce responded to rumors that he would propose at Super Bowl LIX

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had several media availability sessions leading up to Super Bowl LIX. On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles participated in "Opening Night" in New Orleans, kicking off the Super Bowl festivities.

While some questions were outlandish and reporters from around the globe asked about players' favorite color, Kelce was asked whether he planned to propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs tight end gave a sly response to reporters, joking that he wouldn't be giving any clues as to his plans.

"Wouldn't you like to know?" Kelce joked with reporters during the Super Bowl's "Opening Night"

Swift and Kelce have been public with their relationship since September 2023 when the Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game. The relationship has only grown stronger with both supporting each other's profession.

Let's see if the Chiefs create history and if it is followed by a potential proposal from Kelce.

