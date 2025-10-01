  • home icon
  • Dave Portnoy sounds off with 5-word shot at New York Jets after Yankees support

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:13 GMT
The New York Jets gave a shoutout to sister baseball franchise, the New York Yankees, on Tuesday, ahead of Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox.

As the Jets hyped up the AL East team with a post on X, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy took a shot at the NFL franchise with a five-word post on X.

"Oh my god!!!! It’s over!!!!" Portnoy wrote, hinting that the Jets had jinxed the Bronx Bombers.
Portnoy's jibe turned into fate as the Yankees lost the wild series opener despite leading 1-0 after six innings. The Yankees capitulated after ace Max Fried was controversially taken off the mound by manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees also ended up on the wrong side of history, becoming the first team in wild-card history to not score in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and no outs.

With the frustrating loss in Game 1, the Yankees' 2025 season is hanging by a thread and they will need to bounce back in Wednesday's game to remain in the postseason.

Jets in need of some luck after fourth consecutive defeat this season

While the Jets wished luck to the Yankees ahead of the MLB postseason, Aaron Glenn's team could use some luck at the moment as they suffered their four successive defeat of the season on Monday.

According to reports, Jets coach Aaron Glenn had a verbal outburst in the locker room after their 27-21 loss against the Miami Dolphins. The first-year coach also ripped his team in the press conference.

"Very disappointing, very disappointing. There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers," Glenn said. "It just can't happen."

Glenn's frustration was shared by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who understood the frustration of conceding 13 penalties for 101 yards among other mistakes.

"It's obvious, but it still has to be said because we're still not doing it right," Wilson said. "We're talking about it, we're talking about it and we're talking about it. [Limiting penalties] is the first thing we talk about in the locker room, so let's fix it next week. If we don't fix it next week, it's ridiculous."

The Jets will host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday with hopes of winning their first game of the season.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

