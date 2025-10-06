"You had your chance & blew it": Dave Portnoy takes massive shot at Josh Allen & Bills over birth of new Patriots dynasty with Drake Maye

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills finally lost after five weeks on Sunday, as the New England Patriots notched a massive 23-20 upset at Highmark Stadium.The reigning MVP completed 22 of 31 passing attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns, but he was also intercepted once and lost a fumble after botching a handoff to tight end Dawson Knox. After the game, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had this scathing message for him and the Bills' fanbase:&quot;You know what they [Bills] have got to show for the last decade? Butt kiss. Zero. They haven't won anything. Yeah, they won the [AFC] East, but they won nothing. And we waited and we rebuilt. And what we saw tonight, Drake Maye outplayed Josh Allen. The Bills, you've had it for a decade, you got nothing.&quot;He continued:&quot;We're a real team. The Bills, you didn't capitalize... I still have the six rings. You still have zero. You had your chance. You blew it. Now the best quarterback in division may be back in New England. We just went into your house. Kicked your brains in.&quot;For the Patriots, sophomore Drake Maye completed 22 attempts for 273 yards and no touchdowns but also no interceptions. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson made up for a first-quarter lost fumble by scoring two rushing touchdowns in the second half, while rookie kicker Andy Borregales went perfect on five kicks, including the decisive 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.Josh Allen, HC Sean McDermott react to Bills' loss to PatriotsAfter the game, Josh Allen had one succinct word to describe his team’s performance - “sloppy”. He said:&quot;It's just bad football, we did not play good tonight.&quot;He continued by praising the Patriots for being mostly clean on offense, with only that first-quarter fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson charged against them and nothing more after that:“They came in, they knew what they had to do. They took care of the football, and we didn’t. …We didn’t take advantage of the opportunity.”Head coach Sean McDermott also took the stand, and he could not hide his disappointment at seeing his players “beat ourselves” with “self-inflicted wounds”:“Just not enough complementary football. Just didn’t seem like we were in our rhythm offensively enough… We gotta learn from this, and we will.”The Bills next visit the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, October 13. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm ET on ESPN.