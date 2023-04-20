Dave Wilcox dead: Hall of Fame LB and 49ers legend passes away at 80, cause of death unknown

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox passed away at the age of 80. The former University of Oregon standout spent his 11-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement:

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life. He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wilcox’s family is also involved in football. His brother, John, played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960. His son, John, played two seasons for the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Justin Wilcox has been the head coach of the California Golden Bears since 2017.

Dave Wilcox's cause of death: Yet to be revealed

While Wilcox’s cause of death is still unknown, a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed that he had recent heart surgery. He preferred to keep a private life after he retired from professional football in 1974. However, he did have a good sense of humor, as shown when he commented about Cal hiring Justin. Wilcox joked:

“We are so proud of our son. We taught our kids at an early if you start something, you finish it, and evidently, he’s not finished yet. But I did always want to know why in the heck he wanted to be a coach and have 18 and 19-year-olds determine whether you had a job or not.”

He also revealed in a 2020 interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King what he said to Gale Sayers in the 1966 Pro Bowl:

"Gale, my name's Dave Wilcox, with the 49ers. I just wanted to meet you and see what you looked like up close."

The Chicago Bears running back scored six touchdowns against them on December 12, 1965.

Dave Wilcox: Revisiting the legendary LB's illustrious career

Wilcox would eventually join Sayers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, he had to wait 21 years for his enshrinement in Canton. But a glance at his credentials makes him worthy of a bronze bust. He joined the more established NFL even though the AFL’s Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) selected him in their draft.

“The Intimidator” helped the San Francisco 49ers turn into a top-ten defense. He was part of the 1971 team that allowed only 15.4 points per game, the sixth-best at the time. That year also marked the first of his two First Team All-Pro selections. Wilcox is also a two-time Second Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

Aside from his tenacity in contact and in pass coverage, Wilcox is also a model of durability after missing just one game in 11 seasons. He finished his career with 14 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in 153 games.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes