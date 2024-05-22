David Bakhtiari injury update: Ex-Packers LT gets fresh update on return timeline

When fit, David Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. He was a vital part of the Green Bay Packers offensive line as Aaron Rodgers' primary protector.

Before the 2024 NFL season begins, let's look at Bakhtiari's chances to return to the big stage this year.

David Bakhtiari's injury update

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said David Bakhtiari had a positive follow-up exam with expert Dr. Brian Cole. The five-time All-Pro selection is looking to return to the Gridiron after a nightmarish 2023.

The perennial Pro Bowler was put on injured reserve on September 28, 2023, with a knee issue. However, less than a month later, it was announced that Bakhtiari would miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to an emergency surgery on his knee.

Thus, at the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Packers decided to release the franchise legend after 11 years of service. He left the franchise with a cabinet filled with individual honors but lacking the Super Bowl trophy.

Will David Bakhtiari return in 2024?

According to multiple reports, David Bakhtiari should return to the Gridiron in 2024. Ian Rapoport also said Dr. Brian Cole has scheduled the 32-year-old for a 2024 season return.

Dr. Cole is the chairman of surgery at Oak Park Hospital and chairman of Orthopedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The perennial Pro Bowler was in great hands during and after the operation.

It remains to be seen which franchise takes the flier and signs the proven veteran. As mentioned above, Bakhtiari is easily one of the best players in his position when fit.

However, the Packers icon has only played in 13 games over the past three seasons. This contrasts with the Bakhtiari of old, who appeared in every regular-season game in five out of the first seven years of his professional football career.

Knee injuries are among the worst that a high-level sportsperson can endure during their career. Just how much Bakhtiari's production on the Gridiron has suffered due to rotten luck in the past three years remains to be seen.