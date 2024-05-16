  • NFL
  • Former Packers star agrees with allegations of collusion between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Former Packers star agrees with allegations of collusion between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 16, 2024 16:51 GMT
David Bakhtiari alleges collusion by Joe Biden and Donald Trump
David Bakhtiari alleges collusion by Joe Biden and Donald Trump

The 2024 presidential race is heating up, with former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden set to lock horns for two much-awaited presidential race debates. Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, however, saw some foul play with the entire setting.

After months of uncertainty, the Biden campaign proposed two debates for June and September on Wednesday. Trump quickly agreed. However, another presidential hopeful, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., called them both out for allegedly colluding with each other. Former Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari agreed with him.

“Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want," RFK wrote.
“They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”

The three-time Pro Bowler, Bakhtiari, agreed with the sentiments shared by RFK Jr. Bakhtiari took to X and wrote:

“He’s got a point. I think the only reason Biden/Trump accepted the debate was to squeeze RFK Jr. out of the contention/relevance. They want to keep it a two man race.
“The two sides hate each other, but need each other. Classic saying, ‘an enemy of my enemy is my friend.’”

According to The Washington Post, Trump and Biden will debate on June 27 on CNN and in September on ABC.

RFK Jr. remains hopeful while being backed by another former Packers man

Bakhtiar isn’t the only former Packers man who has taken a liking to RFK Jr. Former QB Aaron Rodgers has on numerous occasions shown his support as well. And they’ll be happy that RFK Jr. can still make the CNN debate. The presidential hopeful wrote to his supporters on X:

“I’m happy to report that I will meet the criteria to participate in the @CNN debate before the June 20 deadline.”
“I look forward to holding Presidents Biden and Trump accountable for their records in Atlanta on June 27 to give Americans the debate they deserve.”

Only time will tell whether RFK Jr. will be able to qualify in time for the first debate, but one thing is for sure: he will have a few of the Packers behind him.

