David Bakhtiari's wife reveals son, Felix, is George Kittle's "biiiig fan" during 49ers camp

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:40 GMT
David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari's wife (Image Source: Instagram/@frankiebakhtiari)

David Bakhtiari's wife, Frankie, shared an adorable picture of their son, Felix, cheering for George Kittle during training camp ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Bakhtiari attended the San Francisco 49ers' training camp with his son and cheered for NFL tight end George Kittle. His wife shared a picture on Instagram story on Sunday.

“Felix is a biiiiiig fan of the Kittles,” Frankie wrote in the caption, tagging Kittle and his wife, Claire.
David Bakhtiari's wife reveals son Felix is George Kittle's "biiiig fan" during 49ers camp

In the photo, David Bakhtiari held his son while posing with Kittle. He wore a black hoodie and shorts, while the 49ers tight end donned his team vest, black shorts and a white cap. Felix caught attention as he wore Kittle’s No. 85 jersey and held a bottle in one hand and enjoyed a watermelon.

George Kittle is entering his ninth season with the 49ers. He was impressive last season, recording 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, the 49ers won their first game against the New York Jets but lost two back-to-back matchups.

They struggled after their bye week and won only six games in the season as they failed to reach the playoffs. The 49ers will start the new season against their Week 1 opponent Seattle Seahawks, on Sept. 8.

David Bakhtiari’s wife, Frankie, offers a stylish peek into Jordan Love’s big day

David Bakhtiari and his wife, Frankie, were guests at Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Ronika Stone.

In an Instagram post on July 1, Bakhtiari's wife shared a photo with her husband along with a congratulatory caption for the couple.

"Congratulations to the Loves. WE LOVE LOVE," Frankie wrote.
Bakhtiari wore a purple shirt with a blazer and pants at the wedding ceremony, while his wife donned in a black body-fit dress.

Last month, Frankie also attended Ronika Stone’s bachelorette party and shared pictures on Instagram.

"Had the time of our lives celebrating @ronikastone a.k.a future Mrs. Love ♡," Frankie wrote.

On the field, Bakhtiari played 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who released him in 2024.

Ankita Yadav

