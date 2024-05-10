David Beckham gives his verdict on Travis Kelce handling global fame over dating Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has a newfound supporter, and it is none other than David Beckham.

On Wednesday, the former soccer superstar visited the ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! One of the questions raised to him was whether the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could handle the fame that came with dating the multi-platinum pop singer:

“Do you ever talk to, like, Travis Kelce and say, ‘Hey, man, here’s what you have to expect’?”

Beckham responded:

“I think he can handle it. We know Taylor can definitely handle it.”

Travis Kelce "taken aback" by Jana Kramer's comments on Taylor Swift's relationship

Not everyone is a fan of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship.

Last Sunday, actress and singer Jana Kramer added her name to the list of detractors. Speaking on her Whine Down podcast, she said:

“To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s just always drunk.”

She even claimed that his behavior at parties was starting to seep into the actress:

“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep."

On Wednesday, TMZ learned from sources that Kelce had been "taken aback" by her comments:

"Travis thinks Jana is blowing hot air just to get attention for her (podcast), which -- based on what we're told people in his world have learned about her -- is par for the course."

Kelce sports black hair, beard dye at Grotesquerie taping as Taylor Swift performs in Paris

Apart from NFL games, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been seen together at concerts.

When the Bleachers (whose frontman Jack Antonoff is one of Swift's close friends) performed at Coachella, Kelce was there with his girlfriend backstage.

But on Thursday, as Swift commenced the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, Kelce was nowhere to be found. Why?

As first covered by the Daily Mail, it is because he was busy filming for the Ryan Murphy horror series Grostequerie. Images show him wearing a white shirt, pants, and shoes and sporting black dye on his hair and beard.

The series also stars, among others, Niecy Nash-Betts, who was seen wearing a black dress. No premise has so far been given.

