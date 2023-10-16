David Montgomery injury update: Latest on Lions RB after injury vs Buccaneers in Week 6

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions moved to another difficult triumph on Sunday, as the Lions netted a fantastic 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game between two of the most impressive teams of the season.

However, Montgomery was forced to celebrate the win from the sideline, as he suffered an injury to the ribs in the first half and was quickly deemed out of the contest. He finished the game with 14 yards on six carries, also adding 19 yards through a single reception this game.

The Lions did not have much of an answer to Montgomery's injury regarding the running game, as they finished with just 40 yards in 22 carries. Still, with their defense allowing just six points, it's easy to understand why the Lions walked away with a huge win away from home.

David Montgomery season: former Bears RB leading

Lions backfield

Montgomery started his career for a division rival, as the Chicago Bears drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After his rookie contract, the Bears decided not to extend his contract, leaving David Montgomery as a free agent before signing a three-year, $18 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

In four games with the new team, he has impressed a lot. His previous two games had him with over 100 rushing yards, and he also scored a touchdown in every single game he has played this season. His 4.2 average-per-carry represents a good number.

It's unclear how much time he'll be out or if he'll be able to go against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. If he's not able to go, then it'll be up to Jahmyr Gibbs, the first-round rookie, to lead the backfield. Gibbs is averaging 4.6 yards per carry at the start of his career.

The Detroit Lions are living in their best season in a long time and are pushing for their first division title since 1993. Losing David Montgomery isn't the biggest of the blows, but with a team that's been rolling, everything that can disrupt their excellent season should cause some concern.