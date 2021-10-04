David Montgomery Injury: What happened to the Chicago Bears RB

David Montgomery, the Chicago Bears running back, had to exit the game early at Soldier Field against the Detroit Lions with an apparent injury to his knee.

Lil' Blue Bears Fan @LilBlueBearsFan Really glad to see David Montgomery walking off the field under his own power, but when the announcers say they’re not going to broadcast the replay b/c it’s “too gruesome”…sheesh 😖 Really glad to see David Montgomery walking off the field under his own power, but when the announcers say they’re not going to broadcast the replay b/c it’s “too gruesome”…sheesh 😖

Running back David Montgomery went down with a left knee injury and is out of the game. He was able to walk off with help but under his own power.

It's tough to understand the severity of the injury by only seeing the video, but the concern for Montgomery and the Bears is that it may possibly be season-ending.

Montgomery's injury was so gruesome that the announcers on the transmission stated that they were not going to broadcast the replay because the image was too graphic and could upset some viewers.

Sports Doc Matt @sportsdocmatt #Knee @ChicagoBears RB David Montgomery went down with a left knee injury and is out of the game. Was able to walk off with help under his own power. Tough to see from video angle but concern is for MCL or contusion from where defender landed on him. Will monitor. #NFL @ChicagoBears RB David Montgomery went down with a left knee injury and is out of the game. Was able to walk off with help under his own power. Tough to see from video angle but concern is for MCL or contusion from where defender landed on him. Will monitor. #NFL #Knee

The Bears will undoubtedly miss Montgomery. On 23 carries against the Lions, he gained 106 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per carry, and ran for two touchdowns.

Damien Williams, who came in to relieve the injured Montgomery, carried the ball eight times, gained 55 yards and ran for one touchdown. Williams also contributed in the passing game, catching two passes for 15 yards.

David Montgomery career

Drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery is in his third pro season.

In 2019, the running back played 16 games, attempted 242 runs, gained 889 yards and an average of 3.7 yards per carry, and scored six TDs.

In his sophomore season, Montgomery exploded for his first 1,000+ yards season. In 15 games, he ran 247 times for a grand total of 1,070 yards, an average of 4.3 yards per carry, and eight touchdowns.

Also Read

After three games in the 2021 NFL season, Montgomery attempted 46 runs, gained 203 yards and an average of 4.4 yards per carry, gained 203 yards and scored one TD.

Montgomery was clearly trending in the right direction to become a significant piece in the Bears' offense. Now the Bears will have to cross their fingers that the running back did not suffer a season-ending injury, or the team will have to face a tough decision about how to improve their roster.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far