David Montgomery makes feelings known Dan Campbell saying Lions’ 20-point lead was “not good enough” vs Browns

Dan Campbell continuously sets the bar high for the Detroit Lions.

The club’s head coach has gotten them to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, with his team crushing the Cleveland Browns 34-10 last weekend. Despite their success, Campbell wasn’t as impressed as one may think.

Kay Adams from the “Up and Adams Show” asked the Lions star running back David Montgomery on Tuesday about his coach.

“How come you all have like a 24-point something lead and he’s saying it’s not good enough?” she questioned at 6:29.

Montgomery says he’s got no problems with Campbell continuously challenging the group.

“We have a standard for ourselves,” said Montgomery at 6:37.

He was asked if the group would ever get praise for his performances, with Adams jokingly asking if they ever led a game by 40 points, would he be handing out lollipops?

“I don’t think we’ll ever live to see that day. I think that makes it so unique, though, you know, you have someone who’s always raising the bar,” said Montgomery at 6:54.

“You also see what you actually are capable of when the standard is above anybody else’s,” Montgomery added at 7:01.

After four regular-season games, Montgomery is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, having found the end zone three times. The Lions are 3-1 to start the season and lead the NFC North. In their victory over the Browns, Montgomery averaged just 1.3 yards per carry.

Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be special for Montgomery

The next Lions game could be an emotional one for Montgomery. The veteran will get to return to Cincinnati, where he was born, with Sunday marking the first time he faces his hometown team.

“I think it’s special for me that I get to play at home, but I think it’s really special for me cause my sister gets to come to the game,” Montgomery said at 9:03.

An emotional Montgomery shared how his sister was involved in a serious car collision a year and a half ago, which left her paralyzed from the neck down. Sunday will be the first game she gets to see him play with her own eyes.

Detroit have lost the last seven meetings against the Bengals, including a 34-11 loss the last time out in the Motor City in 2021. Their only road victory against Cincinnati came back in 1970.

