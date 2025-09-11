"That's where the standards are": Lions HC Dan Campbell opens up about facing heat after losing to Packers

Dan Campbell made his thoughts clear after the Detroit Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Week 1 matchup saw the revamped Packers go against the NFC North defending champions in a duel that was decided early when the Packers entered halftime up 17-3.The Lions had a disappointing afternoon, tallying only 246 total yards against 266 from the Packers. They were penalized seven times for 40 yards and committed a turnover in 35:25 minutes of possession. They couldn't capitalize, and the Packers exploited their weaknesses to secure a 27-13 win at Lambeau Field.Amid all the criticism from fans and analysts, Dan Campbell spoke out and responded to the negativity by saying his team has come a long way and the new criticism is a testament to their evolution.&quot;No, because that’s where the standards are at now .. That means we've risen above what we were at one time,&quot; Campbell said, per Dave Birkett on X.Jared Goff struggled to get things going. He only missed eight of 39 pass attempts for 225 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once and sacked four times in a game that raised plenty of eyebrows among Lions fans.On the other hand, Jordan Love went 16 of 22 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 128.6.It was a dominant performance from the Packers, while the Lions started the season with more doubts than certainties.Dan Campbell warned players about mistakes during preseasonAfter losing the Hall of Fame Game against the LA Chargers, Dan Campbell was very critical of his team. Once the game was over, he made his feelings clear on the 34-7 brutal loss. Besides telling players they could lose their roster spots over those performances, he also urged the team to learn from its mistakes.&quot;You want to win the game. You also want to play really well, you know, and we didn't do that. So that's the frustrating part of it, but like I said, we're going to learn from it.&quot;We're going to be able to coach off of this tape and help some of these guys get better, and that'll serve us well. And I would expect us to play much better next week, these guys that played in this game.&quot;The Lions will face the Chicago Bears, who also lost their season opener, in Week 2, before going against another Super Bowl hopeful, the Baltimore Ravens.