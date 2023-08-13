David Montgomery’s girlfriend Tatum Causey charged after couple’s pitbull dog gets involved in biting incident: Reports

Running back David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions and his girlfriend' Tatum Causey's home is the scene of a violent altercation, as reported by TMZ Sports. Police records state that residents reported being assaulted by Lola, a pitbull hybrid that belongs to Montgomery and Causey.

Causey told police that she didn't discover Lola leaving the apartment until she stepped outside into the backyard. Causey, who has a child with Montgomery, recalled going in and asking:

"Anybody see Lola?"

In a situation document, Montgomery's neighbors said that during the incident, Lola seized their dog's leg and wouldn't let go.

The parties complaining further claimed that during the incident, they sustained bite-related injuries and puncture wounds. They added that the veterinary professional discovered two leg fractures in their pet, which necessitated stitches.

Causey was charged with misdemeanor, keeping an aggressive pet. Court documents, though, indicate that at a hearing two months ago, she entered a not guilty plea to the case. She's scheduled for a second hearing in the case next month, according to the entries.

David Montgomery contract details

According to Spotrac, David Montgomery agreed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Detroit Lions in March 2023. The deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, $11 million in guaranteed money, and an average yearly paycheck of $6 million.

The running back's 2023 paycheck and $3 million of his 2024 compensation are guaranteed, apart from the signing bonus.

David Montgomery's stats

In the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Montgomery with the 73rd overall choice.

The running back spent four years in Chicago before reaching an agreement with the Detroit Lions in March, and he was formally signed soon after the new league season began.

Montgomery participated in four NFL seasons. He has racked up 915 rushes for 3,609 yards, 155 receptions for 1,240 yards and 30 touchdowns (26 rushing and four receiving).

Since entering the NFL, David Montgomery ranks sixth in carries, tenth in rushing yards and 15th in rushing touchdowns.