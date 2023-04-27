DaVon Hamilton Jaguars contract: How much will DT earn with his extension in 2023?

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars' most important defenders in recent times is getting a new contract.

DaVon Hamilton has been a Jaguar since 2020, when he came up from Ohio State. While has was able to show much promise in his first two seasons, the team put up losing records, even after drafting generational quarterback Trevor Lawrence and hiring accomplished coach Urban Meyer in the second.

But in his third year, he showed a noticeable improvement in his form and has been rewarded with a new contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Ian Rapoport, a writer-reporter for NFL.com and the NFL Network, the Jaguars are re-signing Hamilton to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million. $23 million is fully guaranteed, and incentives can boost the total value of his contract to $36 million. The defensive tackle will earn over $18.7 million in the first year of the extension.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Jaguars and DT DaVon Hamilton agreed to terms on a 3-year, $34.5M deal with $23M fully guaranteed plus incentives that bring the max compensation up to $36M. The former third rounder will make over $18.7M in the 1st year of the extension, coming off a career year. Sources: The #Jaguars and DT DaVon Hamilton agreed to terms on a 3-year, $34.5M deal with $23M fully guaranteed plus incentives that bring the max compensation up to $36M. The former third rounder will make over $18.7M in the 1st year of the extension, coming off a career year. https://t.co/1hwl0WiSXT

How has DaVon Hamilton fared with the Jacksonville Jaguars? A look at his career stats

Drafted 73rd overall in 2020, DaVon Hamilton has been instrumental in the Jacksonville Jaguars' post-Sacksonville rebuild. In his first season, he put up 30 tackles (14 solo), a fumble recovery, and a sack in 11 games (including six starts); but the Jaguars recorded their worst-ever season, with their only win coming on Opening Week.

The following year, DaVon Hamilton was one of the few bright spots for the Jaguars in a scandal-ridden year, improving to 46 tackles (26 solo), a fumble recovery, and a sack (most notably against Aaron Rodgers). However, the team finished last in the AFC South and missed the playoffs yet again.

He finally broke out in 2022 under new head coach Doug Pedersen, recording 56 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 sacks. and a fumble recovery. He was a key piece in the Jaguars' late-season turnaround that included five straight wins in their last five games.

The team won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 and made it as far as the Divisional Round, where they lost 20-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually won Super Bowl LVII.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes