Reviewing The Jacksonville Jaguars Rebrand

The Jacksonville Jaguars quietly had their worst season in franchise history last season, finishing a lowly 1-15 and this terrible record was made worse by the fact the Jaguars had won their first game of the season but sadly went on to lose 15 consecutive games. The Jaguars were 1 - 7 at home while an embarrassing 0 - 8 on the road.

Serious changes were necessary and the ownership group quickly cleaned house by having the front office and coaching staff dismissed. Although we are still new to the revamped system but it’s worth checking to see how the franchise has remodeled itself over the last few months.

The Jacksonville Jaguars Underwent A Complete Restructure

Jacksonville has more to offer than any team hiring a new HC and or GM. Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick, 11 total picks, over $100 million in salary-cap space and strong ownership. NFL execs and coaches find the Jacksonville situation highly appealing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

"I know this: We share a vision here between ownership, between the head coach and myself. We're very focused. I'm glad to be a part of it." - New Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke.

The Jaguars' first big win this season was getting everyone on the same page. Ownership, GM and Head Coach - this channel of command will function better next season than at any point over the last 2 years. Through the hiring of new head coach Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars now have an identity they are building towards.

Their last identity (Sacksonville) was unexpected and the Jaguars went from 3 and 13 in 2016 to 10 and 6 in 2017 while featuring in the AFC Championship game.

This sudden success overwhelmed everybody involved as the Jacksonville Jaguars won 11 games from 2014 to 2016 but won 10 in 2017 alone. However, it simply wasn’t sustainable.

Now slowly the Jacksonville Jaguars can build towards a more sustainable identity through Urban Meyer and the incoming QB they take with the #1 overall pick. Meyer was a slam dunk hire for the franchise as he has a well-defined system with specific roles that will allow the Jaguars to draft and scout better as they will have more detailed instructions on what to look for.

What Does The Arrival Of Trevor Lawrence Mean To The Jaguars?

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to draft the first can’t miss QB since Andrew Luck. The Jaguars have never really had a QB at Trevor Lawrence level. The franchise already has an interesting young group of dynamic receivers, a thousand-yard back and an incoming offensive guru to oversee their development.

Their only offensive weakness appears to be LT and RT. Lawrence will certainly have a strong supporting cast. He is great at short and intermediate throws while decent at the long bombs but has plenty of years to grow in that skill. Urban Meyer’s system will make great use of his short to intermediate game while creating easy deep ball opportunities through play action and scheme ability.

The last identity was a defense but if Lawrence is even 60% as good as advertised they should become an offensive juggernaut in a few seasons.