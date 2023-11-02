Dawson Knox injury update: Latest on Bills TE for Fantasy Football return

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox's injury came at the worst time for the playoff-chasing franchise. The veteran pass catcher was coming into his own before suffering an injury in his team's Week 7 defeat to the New England Patriots.

Hence, Josh Allen has one less offensive weapon to throw to as the Bills start arguably their toughest run of fixtures. In the next few weeks, Buffalo faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In this article, we take a look at the latest injury update and when to expect Knox back on the gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Dawson Knox injury update

According to ESPN, Dawson Knox was placed on the injured reserve by the Buffalo Bills a week ago. That means that the Ole Miss alum will be unavailable for at least the Bills' next four fixtures after undergoing surgery earlier last week.

Due to Knox's injury, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will get the chance to make the starting tight end position his own. Kincaid should see an increase in targets, snaps and all-round productivity for the next couple of weeks.

What happened to Dawson Knox?

Knox sustained a wrist injury during his team's Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In that game, the Ole Miss product was targeted just six times and made a paltry three catches. Knox played through injury but apparently aggravated it in yet another loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the season.

Due to the injury, the veteran TE had wrist surgery to address the issue. He was subsequently placed on IR and will have to sit out four weeks of action.

When will Dawson Knox return?

Due to his addition to the injured reserve, Knox's earliest return date will be Nov. 26, when the Bills face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be a blockbuster affair, so his presence might be crucial in a potential shootout between two of the league's best offenses.

In the meantime, Josh Allen will have to make do with his other options, like Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid. The Buffalo Bills are a pass-heavy team, so it will be surprising if they decide to utilize their run game in the coming weeks due to a reduction in pass-catching weapons.