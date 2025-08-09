Day after Ashton Jeanty disastrous Raiders debut, Pete Carroll makes feelings known on team's plan in deceiving opponents

Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was one of the most hyped up prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. After a nearly record-setting season with the Broncos, he was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick in the draft. He is viewed as one of the best running back prospects in recent years. However, his NFL preseason debut did not go as many expected.
On Thursday, the Raiders played the Seattle Seahawks in a game that ended in a 23-23 tie. Many fans were excited to see how Jeanty would perform in his preseason debut. However, Jeanty only got three carries and finished with -1 rushing yards.
While it was a disappointing performance, coach Pete Carroll spoke on Friday and did not sound worried. He spoke about Jeanty not getting a chance to shine, while pointing out that he is not revealing all the team's tricks in the preseason.
"We were real basic. We ran the most fundamental play that you can run. The format of going through the preseason, it'll continue to be pretty basic," Pete Carroll said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"It's to keep our edge for the openers in the first three, four games. Teams don't know who we are and so they got to find out as we go. So, we were really basic and we didn't get the kind of movement that we wanted. Like Ashton (Jeanty) didn't get a chance."
Ashton Jeanty is still projected to have a big rookie season despite his disappointing debut
While many Raiders fans were disappointed that Ashton Jeanty did not shine in his preseason debut, that does not mean that his career will be a failure. One bad game means nearly nothing for a prospect of Jeanty's caliber. He is still expected to have a strong rookie season for the Raiders.
Jeanty has been praised for his stellar running ability throughout last season and the offseason. In July, he even earned praise from former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew.
"Ashton Jeanty is the best prospect I've scouted since I've been scouting," Jones-Drew said. "I've scouted Saquon Barkley and other guys. A lot of it is his skill set but also what he did and where he was. And that translates over.
"There is similarities in our game, I think he's a much better receiver than I was when I first got into the NFL. His vision, his contact balance, his ability to catch, his blocking – he is the full package."
Ashton Jeanty will have another opportunity to perform next week when the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 16.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.