Day after Hall of Fame induction, Patrick Mahomes makes major announcement to put his alma mater Texas High School in national spotlight

On Sunday, legendary QB for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes made a major announcement that will have a positive impact on various aspiring football players moving forward.

In a social media release to the platform Instagram, Mahomes highlighted how after being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, he would be signing "15 high schools to Team Mahomes that will represent my Gladiator logo on uniform". He continued by highlighting how Whitehouse High School would be the first school to be joining the team.

"Whitehouse, Texas is where it all began. It’s an honor to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. As a part of this recognition, I’m proud to announce that @adidasfballus and I are signing 15 high schools to Team Mahomes that will represent my Gladiator logo on uniform, starting with Whitehouse High School. This is just the beginning." the post stated.

Alongside the caption and the announcement, a photo of Mahomes with the Whitehosue High School football jersey can be seen, followed by various different pictures with family and friends, including his wife Brittany Mahomes.

The move is a nice one for Mahomes, who is not only doing his amazing work on the football field, but also in the community as well. As is clear from the announcement, Mahomes is using his major platform as the best player in the National Football League to give back to the community and the next generation of football players as well.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl in 2025?

On the football field in 2025, Mahomes will be hoping that his Kansas City Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl and bounce back next season after a brutal and embarrassing performance in Super Bowl 59 last year.

Although the loss was devasting, Mahomes and the Chiefs have proven that they have the ability to bounce back and exceed expectations, even when those in the media and the fans believe their Championship window is closed.

In 2024 for the Chiefs, Mahomes had 3,928 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

