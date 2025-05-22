Days after Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate's comment, Colston Loveland makes feelings known on Caleb Williams

Kurt Benkert, a former teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, recently lauded Colston Loveland. Loveland is tight end for the Chicago Bears, who was selected at No. 10 this year.
There are huge expectations for Loveland with the Bears based on his performance in college, especially during his final season at Michigan. With the rookie and franchise quarterback Caleb Williams already getting along well, it's a huge plus for the franchise.
Loveland has been thrilled about the chance to play with Williams, the No. 1 pick in 2024. Chicago fans are eager to see the two play together next season, moreso after Loveland once again talked about his relationship with the former USC quarterback on Wednesday.
Kay Adams, the host of the "Up & Adams" show, asked about the nature of his relationship with his "best friend."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"It's been good," Loveland said. "He’s super cool. You can tell he definitely does everything the right way. He’s always grinding in the playbook, having walkthroughs, calling us in. So it’s been great. I’m excited to get out there and kinda get things rolling.”
Loveland and Williams are expected to play together in the Bears' offense for a long time. Their friendship off the field may also have a significant impact on how well they connect on the gridiron
Loveland, who has drawn comparisons to Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, is seen as a player who can assist Williams reach his full NFL potential. Together with Cole Kmet, the rookie tight end will provide Chicago with another potent passing option this season and in the future.
Caleb Williams poised for a better second year in the NFL
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had a difficult 2024 season that included three offensive coordinators, two coaches and a 10-game losing skid. The team has responded, strengthening its offensive line to protect the quarterback and adding new offensive weapons like Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland.
Under this new version on offense, Williams will be in a better position to perform well this year. Chicago fans are also expecting a stronger season from him, especially under Ben Johnson's guidance.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.