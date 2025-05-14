Days after announcing pregnancy, Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono shows off baby bump in gym wear

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, flaunted her budding baby bump on social media just days after announcing her pregnancy. The Rams' wide receiver is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Hallie Aiono posted an adorable snap of her growing bump. She posted a gym snap with a sweet caption that read:

"not having to hide him anymore."

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono shows off baby bump in gym wear/@hallieaiono

Aiono and Nacua have been together since 2021. The couple started dating when Aiono was a student at Brigham Young University. She has been a strong supporter of her boyfriend and is often seen cheering for him during NFL games.

Puka Nacua impressed in 2023, and his girlfriend caught the people's attention when she posted a TikTok video of her celebrating the first touchdown of the wide receiver.

In the last two seasons, the Rams' star has recorded a total of 2,476 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In his debut season in 2023, Nacua posted 1,486 receiving yards.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono announce their pregnancy with an adorable post on Mother's Day

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, revealed her pregnancy on Mother's Day by sharing a few pictures on her Instagram account. On Sunday, she posted a few photos and a video featuring the NFL star.

She penned down an emotional message and also revealed that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy"

Nacua's girlfriend posted a picture of her in a beautiful white body-fit dress with ultrasound images. She was seen posing in natural greenery all around, flaunting her baby bump with her hand.

